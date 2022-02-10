Arata onboards actor Taapsee Panu to launch their advanced curl care range

Homegrown personal care brand and hair care expert, Arata, has announced an innovative hair care range-The Advanced Curl Care range launched by actor Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu said, “Conventional beauty standards are not only restrictive, but they also fail to elevate diversity. My curly hair is my identity and I proudly wear it as a crown (pun intended). For me, having this curly hair representation – whether on-screen or with the brands I choose to work with, is highly important. I support Arata’s clean, toxin-free approach to personal care and personally vouch for the new Advanced Curl Care Hair Gel that leaves my hair intensely moisturized and lusciously defined.”



Dhruv Madhok and Dhruv Bhasin, Founders – Arata, said, "We love how authentic Taapsee is and how she embraces her curls in their true form. We’re delighted to have her on board as Arata’s CurlFriend – someone who advocates for our brand and our new collection’s ethos, in the most befitting manner.” –

The Advanced Curl Care Range plant-based products, formulated for all curl types.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:31 PM IST