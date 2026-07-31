Aptus Value Housing Finance Reports 19% Rise In Q1 Consolidated Net Profit To ₹260.94 Crore

Mumbai: Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd announced on Thursday a consolidated net profit of ₹260.94 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents a 19% rise from the ₹219.25 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Performance

Total revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 stood at ₹600.29 crore, an increase from ₹520.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter was ₹610.65 crore, up from ₹530.14 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Expense Management

Total expenses for the reporting period reached ₹281.56 crore, compared to ₹244.60 crore in the same quarter last year. Finance costs were ₹169.68 crore, while employee benefits expense amounted to ₹64.01 crore.

Read Also Aptus Value Housing Finance Announces Allotment Of Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Option Scheme

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per equity share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹5.21, rising from ₹4.39 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹5.21 from ₹4.38 year-on-year.

Quarterly Comparison

Compared to the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26), consolidated net profit remained largely flat at ₹260.94 crore against ₹260.95 crore. Total income saw a slight increase from ₹593.12 crore in Q4 FY26.

Share Allotment

During the quarter, the company allotted 50,000 equity shares to employees who exercised their options under approved employee stock option schemes.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.