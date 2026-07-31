 Aptus Value Housing Finance Reports 19% Rise In Q1 Consolidated Net Profit To ₹260.94 Crore
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Aptus Value Housing Finance Reports 19% Rise In Q1 Consolidated Net Profit To ₹260.94 Crore

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd announced on Thursday a consolidated net profit of ₹260.94 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 19% increase compared to the same period last year. Total income for the quarter also rose by 15.19%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 31, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance Reports 19% Rise In Q1 Consolidated Net Profit To ₹260.94 Crore

Mumbai: Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd announced on Thursday a consolidated net profit of ₹260.94 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents a 19% rise from the ₹219.25 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Performance

Total revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 stood at ₹600.29 crore, an increase from ₹520.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter was ₹610.65 crore, up from ₹530.14 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Expense Management

Total expenses for the reporting period reached ₹281.56 crore, compared to ₹244.60 crore in the same quarter last year. Finance costs were ₹169.68 crore, while employee benefits expense amounted to ₹64.01 crore.

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Aptus Value Housing Finance Announces Allotment Of Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Option Scheme
Aptus Value Housing Finance Announces Allotment Of Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Option Scheme

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per equity share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹5.21, rising from ₹4.39 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹5.21 from ₹4.38 year-on-year.

Quarterly Comparison

Compared to the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26), consolidated net profit remained largely flat at ₹260.94 crore against ₹260.95 crore. Total income saw a slight increase from ₹593.12 crore in Q4 FY26.

Share Allotment

During the quarter, the company allotted 50,000 equity shares to employees who exercised their options under approved employee stock option schemes.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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