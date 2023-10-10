 Aptus Value Housing Finance Announces Allotment Of Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Option Scheme
Aptus Value Housing Finance Announces Allotment Of Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Option Scheme

The outcome of this allotment is a consequent increase in the company's paid-up share capital. It now stands at Rs. 99,77,48,002, comprising 49,88,74,001 equity shares, each having a face value of Rs 2.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited, in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has disclosed the allotment of 1,87,500 equity shares, each valued at Rs. 2, on October 10, 2023. This allocation follows the exercise of employee stock options under the Aptus Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The outcome of this allotment is a consequent increase in the company's paid-up share capital. It now stands at Rs. 99,77,48,002, comprising 49,88,74,001 equity shares, each having a face value of Rs 2. These newly allotted shares will enjoy an equivalent standing with the company's existing equity shares.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited is currently in the process of fulfilling the requisite formalities related to the listing of the newly allocated shares.

The shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited on Tuesday at3:30pm IST were at Rs 292.50, up by 0.31 percent.

