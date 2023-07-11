Aptus Value Housing Finance Announces 6,18,750 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (Aptus) on Tuesday announced the allotment of 6,18,750 equity shares in pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under Aptus Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from ₹99,61,35,502 consisting of 49,80,67,751 equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each to ₹99,73,73,002 consisting of 49,86,86,501 equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited shares

The shares of Aptus on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹259, up by 4 percent.