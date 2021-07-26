Aptus Value Housing, CarTrade, four others get SEBI nod to float IPO

As many as six companies including Aptus Value Housing Finance, CarTrade Tech, and Supriya Lifescience have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to float initial share-sales.

The other firms that received the regulator's nod are-- Krsnaa Diagnostics, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, and Ami Organics.

The six firms, which had filed their respective preliminary IPO papers with the markets regulator between May and June, obtained their observations during July 19-23, an update with Sebi showed on Monday.

Aptus Value's initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 64,590,695 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) showed.