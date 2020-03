Mumbai: The government's indirect tax collections amounted to 8.75 trln rupees in Apr-Feb, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said.

This, Thakur added, was 88.7% of the full-year target of 9.87 trln rupees.

As per latest data available from the Controller General of Accounts, indirect tax collections in Apr-Jan were 7.85 trln rupees, up 0.9% on year.

Data on the government's finances for February and Apr-Feb will be released on Mar 31 by the Controller General of Accounts.