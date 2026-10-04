Appliance Prices Rise 5-8 Percent, Makers Expect Double-Digit Festive Sales Growth

Appliance makers expect double-digit festive sales growth despite price hikes of 5-8 percent. |

New Delhi: Appliance makers expect double-digit growth in festive sales despite price increases of 5-8 percent, supported by demand for premium products, replacement purchases, easy financing and improving consumer confidence.

The latest increases mark the third round of price revisions this year. Higher metal and crude-linked material costs, rising freight charges and currency movements have pushed companies to raise prices.

Premium Products Drive Demand

Strong Onam sales have lifted hopes for Navratri and Diwali. Buyers are choosing larger appliances with better features, including energy-saving and smart connected models, helping sales value grow even as higher prices could affect volumes.

Haier India CEO N S Satish expects festive sales value to rise 30-35 per cent, with unit sales growing around 20 percent. He estimates industry growth at 10-15 percent.

Haier increased room air-conditioner prices by around 5 per cent from October 1. Prices of televisions, washing machines and some other products rose 2-3 percent.

Financing Supports Purchases

LG Electronics India expects strong festive demand, citing encouraging inquiries ahead of Navratri. Consumers are upgrading core appliances and exploring dishwashers, microwave ovens, audio products and water purifiers.

The company expects GST rationalisation and festive EMI offers to improve affordability. Its Essential Series is attracting first-time buyers in smaller cities.

Sony India expects overall festive sales value to grow 15-20 per cent. Its imaging business could expand more than 30 per cent, while premium televisions, larger screens and audio products should support demand.

Older Stock Offers Relief

Godrej Appliances expects improving sentiment and upgrade demand to sustain sales after a positive Onam season.

Although it raised air-conditioner prices from October 1, older inventory could allow shoppers to buy at previous rates through much of Diwali. New prices are expected to take fuller effect afterwards.

The festive season typically contributes 30-40 per cent of appliance makers’ annual sales, making this period crucial for manufacturers seeking growth despite continued pressure on costs.