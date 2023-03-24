 Apple supplier Pegatron reportedly planning 2nd iPhone factory in Chennai
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessApple supplier Pegatron reportedly planning 2nd iPhone factory in Chennai

Apple supplier Pegatron reportedly planning 2nd iPhone factory in Chennai

Almost half of the smartphones worth $9 billion shipped out of India in the 11 months of FY23 were iPhones.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
article-image

Apple's biggest assembler Foxconn opened doors to its first India factory in Chennai, to diversify production from China in 2019. It was followed by Taiwanese peers Wistron and Pegatron, as pandemic restrictions in China took a toll on Apple's supply chain.

After Foxconn signed an MoUs for a $700 million factory in Telangana or Karnataka, Pegatron is discussing another facility near Chennai itself.

Read Also
Pegatron becomes India’s 2nd iPhone 14 manufacturer, with Apple’s biggest factory locked down in...
article-image

Pegatron's quick rise in India

  • For the new iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu, where latest iPhone models will be put together, Pegatron is reportedly willing to shell out $150 million.

  • Almost half of the smartphones worth $9 billion shipped out of India in the 11 months of FY23 were iPhones.

  • Of these Apple handsets made in India, 10 per cent are being manufactured by Pegatron.

Read Also
Apple may reshuffle management to focus more on India
article-image

Eyeing manufacturer-friendly policies

  • The plans for another iPhone factory in Tamil Nadu come after discussions between Apple and state government officials about labour law reforms.

  • As per the changes they are seeking, timings at Apple factories in the state will become flexible and at par with units in China.

  • With better policies and low-cost labour, global brands are eyeing India as a manufacturing hub and alternative to China, apart from Vietnam.

  • After going from two smartphone factories in 2014 to more than 200 in 2019, India has also introduced additional PLI schemes to boost local production.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple supplier Pegatron reportedly planning 2nd iPhone factory in Chennai

Apple supplier Pegatron reportedly planning 2nd iPhone factory in Chennai

Dearness allowance hiked 4% for central government employees after cabinet nod

Dearness allowance hiked 4% for central government employees after cabinet nod

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will also serve coffee to customers alongside employees

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will also serve coffee to customers alongside employees

Watch: WHO denies Musk's claims on pandemic accords, warns of fake news

Watch: WHO denies Musk's claims on pandemic accords, warns of fake news

Akasa Air to hire 1,000 people this year as it plans to go international

Akasa Air to hire 1,000 people this year as it plans to go international