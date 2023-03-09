Apple may reshuffle management to focus more on India | Canva

US-based tech giant Apple is planning to reshuffle its international business management to give more focus on India, reported Bloomberg citing sources with knowledge of the matter. This will be the first time that India will be its own sales region at Apple.

According to the report, after the retirement of Hugues Asseman, who was in charge of India, Mediterranean, Middle East, East Europe and Africa the Cupertino-based iPhone maker has decided to promote the head of India Ashish Chowdhary who will directly report to Michael Fenger, Apple's head of product sales.

The changes in management will not affect the reporting of regional sales in public financial results. Currently in the regional sales reports, India is part of the Europe category along with Africa and Middle East.

Indian market

The tech giant, during its recent earnings call said, India had a strong double-digit growth year-over-year and a record quarterly revenue. The record high in revenue in the country came at a time when the company saw a decline of 5 per cent in total sales. This has made India an important market for the company. India is not just a sales engine for the company but is also playing a vital role in its product development.

Apple to manufacture in India

With key suppliers relocating to the region, Apple is also working with its manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry to set up new iPhone production facilities in the country. The company has also established online stores across the country and also plans to open its first retail outlet this year.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu last week got on a call with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to talk about a deal that has potential to generate close to one lakh jobs over the span of 10 years. Apple also has plans to start building iPhones at a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka creating close to one lakh jobs.