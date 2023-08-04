Apple, Samsung, HP Halt Imports Of Laptops In India After Sudden Curbs: Report | Canva

Major companies like Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., and HP Inc. have halted the import of laptops and tablets to India following a sudden ban on inbound shipments unless a license is obtained, reported Bloomberg.

The government on Thursday imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, and certain types of computers with immediate effect for security reasons and the need to promote domestic manufacturing. This will move that will also curtail inbound shipments of these goods from countries such as China and Korea.

According to the Bloomberg report, the tech firms are currently in discussions with the central government to expedite the process of acquiring licenses as India's Diwali shopping season and back-to-school period approach with increased consumer demand. The exact timeframe for Apple and other companies to secure licenses remains uncertain but the halt is already causing disruptions in the multi-billion-dollar foreign computer trade during a crucial period.

This import restriction adds to longstanding measures aimed at deterring the import of foreign electronics. It is, to some extent, aligned with long-term goal of achieving a world-class technology manufacturing sector, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is seeking proposals for a Rs 170 billion ($2.1 billion) financial incentive scheme. The goal is to attract manufacturers of laptops, tablets, and other hardware to the world's most populous country as companies seek to diversify supply chain sources beyond China.

