Apple India Revenue Jumps 32 Per Cent To Cross ₹1 Lakh Crore In FY26; Net Profit Rises 66 Pc

Apple India recorded strong financial growth in FY26, with higher revenue and net profit as its annual revenue crossed Rs 1 lakh crore | Representational Image

New Delhi, October 23, 2026: Apple India’s revenue grew by over 32 per cent to Rs 1,04,607 crore in FY26, according to a document shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

The company recorded revenue of Rs 79,060.5 crore in FY25.

“Apple India Private Limited provides and markets Apple brand products and software, and reported its revenues for the financial year 2025-26 at Rs 1,04,607 crore, a 32 per cent jump since the last financial year,” Tofler said.

Net Profit Rises 66 Per Cent

Apple India’s net profit grew by 66 per cent to Rs 5,311 crore in the same fiscal year.

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The company’s total expenses for FY26 stood at Rs 96,224 crore, Tofler said.

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