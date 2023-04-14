Apple Inc's ambitious goal towards sustainability; tech company to use only recycled cobalt in products

Apple Inc | Pixabay

Apple Inc announced on Thursday its commitment to using only recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025, as part of its larger efforts to achieve carbon neutrality across its supply chain and product life cycle by 2030.

The tech giant also revealed that it would be incorporating recycled rare earth elements in magnets, recycled tin soldering, and gold plating in its printed circuit boards.

These initiatives are aimed at reducing Apple's environmental impact and addressing concerns about the ethical sourcing of materials, particularly cobalt, which has been associated with human rights violations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), stated a report in NDTV.

Efforts to achieve carbon neutrality

Apple has set ambitious goals to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its operations. By 2030, the company aims to make all its products carbon neutral, and it has doubled its financial commitment to a fund established two years ago to invest in projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere. This demonstrates Apple's determination to take significant steps towards sustainability and mitigate its environmental footprint.

Recycled cobalt usage

Cobalt is a critical material in the batteries used in most consumer electronics, and its mining has been associated with unethical practices, including child labor, in the DRC.

Apple's commitment to using only recycled cobalt in its batteries by 2025 is a significant move towards responsible sourcing and reducing the demand for newly mined cobalt.

In 2022, a quarter of all cobalt used in Apple products came from recycled material, up from 13% the previous year, indicating progress towards achieving this goal.

Recycled rare earth elements and tin soldering

Apple also announced its intention to incorporate recycled rare earth elements in magnets and recycled tin soldering and gold plating in its printed circuit boards.

Rare earth elements are crucial in many electronic devices, and their extraction often involves environmental damage and human rights concerns.

By using recycled rare earth elements and tin soldering, Apple aims to reduce its reliance on newly mined materials and promote a circular economy where resources are reused and recycled.

Progress in sustainable materials usage

Apple has made significant strides in sourcing sustainable materials for its products. The company now sources over two-thirds of all aluminum, nearly three-quarters of all rare earths, and more than 95% of all tungsten from recycled material. These efforts demonstrate Apple's commitment to reducing its environmental impact and promoting responsible sourcing practices.