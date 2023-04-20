Apple Delhi store launch: Tim Cook greets loyal customers, signs portraits, iPod and memorabilia

20 April 2023 10:40 AM IST
Apple to pay similar rent for Delhi and Mumbai outlets, despite the store in the national capital being significantly smaller.
Apple CEO Cook signs iPods and portraits that customers brought along for the store launch at the Select City Walk in Delhi.
Cook greets loyal Apple fans arriving at the iPhone maker's first store in Delhi, days after launch in Mumbai.
CEO Tim Cook welcoms customers at Apple's second flagship store in India, at the Select City Walk mall in Delhi's Saket.
With Tim Cook set to welcome Delhiites to Apple's second flagship store in India, consumers have assembled outside the Select City Walk in the national capital's Saket locality.
