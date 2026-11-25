Shares of APL Apollo Tubes witnessed another sharp decline on Wednesday as concerns surrounding Tata Steel's proposed acquisition of a controlling stake continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The stock plunged 15% to ₹1,419.50 in morning trade, triggering its second lower circuit of the session. The latest decline has extended losses to approximately 33% since Friday's closing price, following a 21.2% fall on Monday after the acquisition announcement.

APL Apollo Tubes has now registered year-to-date losses of 27.9%, compared with a decline of approximately 1.5% in the benchmark Nifty 50. The company's market capitalisation stood at slightly above ₹39,400 crore.

Tata Steel's ₹32,266 Crore Acquisition Deal Raises Investor Concerns

Tata Steel announced an agreement on Monday to purchase up to 26.4% of APL Apollo Tubes from promoter group entity S Gupta Holding Private Limited for approximately ₹15,511 crore.

The transaction will trigger a mandatory open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake at ₹2,301.40 per share.

Subject to completion and full subscription to the open offer, Tata Steel's total investment could reach ₹32,266 crore, giving it a potential controlling stake of 52.4%.

As part of the promoter stake acquisition, approximately 2.8 crore shares, representing nearly 10% of APL Apollo's equity, changed hands through a ₹5,825 crore block deal on Monday at ₹2,100 per share.

The broader transaction also involves APL Apollo acquiring Tata Steel's tubes business and Tata Steel Colors for up to ₹28,000 crore in cash, triggering concerns over the additional debt required to finance these acquisitions.

Limited Open Offer Exit Opportunity Worries Minority Shareholders

Analysts have cautioned that minority shareholders may not be able to exit their entire holdings through the mandatory open offer.

The offer covers 26% of APL Apollo's equity, significantly below its public shareholding of approximately 72%, potentially limiting the acceptance of shares tendered by investors.

At Wednesday's morning trading price, APL Apollo shares were quoting at a discount of approximately 38.3% to the open offer price and 32.4% to the promoter stake acquisition price.

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