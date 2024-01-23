Aparna RMC Expands Its Footprint In Maharashtra

Aparna RMC , a part of the esteemed business conglomerate Aparna Enterprises Ltd, is aggressively expanding its footprint in Maharashtra in its bid to emerge as a leading ready-mix concrete supplier in India. After the successful launch of three state-of-the-art plants in Malad, Navi Mumbai and Thane, Aparna RMC is committed to setting up four more plants in Mumbai. This strategic expansion is in line with the company’s plans to reach a 5% market share in one of the most competitive ready-mix concrete markets in India.

Speaking of Aparna’s ambitious growth plans, Aparna Enterprises managing director Ashwin Reddy said “The ready mix concrete market share in India is expected to increase by 1.5 billion from 2021 to 2026. We are looking at utilizing our production capabilities to the fullest and increasing our consumer base in both project and retail segments. Aparna RMC ambitiously aims to maximize the number of RMC plants to have greater coverage of the market”

Known for its leadership in the production of ready-mix concrete across various locations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, Aparna RMC boasts an impressive annual production of 1.8 million cubic meters of ready-mixed concrete per year. The division currently operates 27 fully automated plants , supported by a fleet of 70+ pumps and 300+ transit mixers for seamless operations everywhere.

Aparna RMC is also increasingly focused on supplying customized concrete solutions for diverse concrete needs. Recognizing that each sector has distinct concrete requirements, Aparna RMC has strategically positioned itself to deliver specialized concrete for diverse applications, spanning residential, commercial, infrastructure, institutions, and beyond.

Aparna RMC has earned an impressive reputation with a remarkable track record featuring a diverse portfolio of completed projects. From foundational work to meticulous finishing touches, Aparna RMC has consistently delivered the grades required for every pour. The company's notable projects include Hyderabad & Bengaluru airports, several large public infrastructure projects, multi-location real estate townships and many other prestigious projects.

“The city’s status as a financial hub, affordable housing initiatives, rising re-development projects, and growth of businesses offer a vital opportunity to chart our growth. We are confident that with Aparna Group’s strong legacy and Aparna RMC’s experience of close to two decades, we are well-prepared to tap the Mumbai market,” said Mr Ashwin Reddy.

The ongoing Mumbai expansion marks a pivotal chapter in Aparna RMC's growth narrative. By establishing a strong foothold in this key market, the company aims to significantly increase its national presence and market share. Aparna RMC's proven expertise & customer-centric approach position it perfectly to capitalize on the immense potential of the Indian ready-mix concrete market.