AP Budget 2023: FM Buggana Rajendranath presents annual budget with an outlay of Rs 2,79,279 cr

While presenting Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023-23 the finance minister Buggana Rajendranath said that the budget is designed to raise the living standards in the state. The annual budget had an outlay of Rs 2,79,279 crore.

In this year's budget Rs 38,605 was given to the BC welfare department whereas welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer was allocated Rs 54,228.36 crore and Rs 20,005 crore for SC.

Agriculture

The state allocated Rs 1,212 crore for agricultural mechanization and Rs 125 crores for fisher's insurance in the budget for 2023-24. The finance minister also assigned Rs 500 crore for interest free loans to farmers and YSR Rythu Barosa was given Rs 4,020 crore.

Skill development and Education

In this budget the state assigned Rs 1,166 crore for skill development and Rs 6,500 crores were allocated for the Amma Vodi Scheme. Jagananna Vidya Dievena was allocated Rs 2,841.64 whereas Jaganna vasati devana was given Rs 2,200 crore.

The government also allocated Rs 29,690 crore for the secondary education sector.

Medical and Health department

In the budget Rs 15,882 crore was allocated to the medical and health department.

Development

The Panchayatraj department got Rs 15,873 crore, whereas Rs 9,000 crore was allocated for municipal and urban development. In this budget Rs 9,118 crore was assigned to the Roads and building department.

Loans

The finance minister while presenting the budget said Rs 1,000 crore would be assigned for interest free loans to the self-help groups.

Insurance and pension

While the FM allocated 1,600 crore to YSR-PM Insurance Yojna, YSR Pension gift was given Rs 21,434 crores and social security pensions received an allocation of Rs 21,434.72 crore.