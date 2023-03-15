 MP Assembly Budget Session: Congress keeps mum over suspension of Jitu Patwari

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Yearn for a higher position in the Congress is weighing heavy on the party legislator Jitu Patwari.

The party leaders have been keeping mum over his suspension from the House for the past three days.

Nevertheless, after the suspension of Patwari from the House during the Budget session, the Congress leaders made tall claims. Patwari, too, said he would observe fast in protest against his suspension.

The party also put up a no-trust motion against Speaker Girish Gautam. Former chief minister and MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath said the party would stand by Patwari.

The Congress, however, maintained a stoic silence over the no-trust motion when the House reassembled after the Holi vacation.

Immediately after the suspension of Patwari, the Congress raised the issue only for a day.

During a discussion on the issue, Home Minister Narottam Mishra threw away the House rule book that a Congress member Sajjan Singh Verma tore away.

Such issues have not been discussed after the House restarted from Monday.

According to sources, it is because of the Congress’s internal politics that the party leaders are keeping quiet over Patwari’s suspension.

Patwari often goes beyond the party rules to take opposition to task. This was the reason that Nath had removed him from the post of the party’s media cell president.

Patwari got a lot of publicity after his suspension from the House. This is the reason that the party has sidelined him.

On the other hand, Verma said Patwari’s suspension was not the only issue.

No-trust move against the Speaker, breach of privilege motion against Narottam Mishra and against two Congress legislators are pending, he said.

According to Verma, the issues will soon be resolved.

