Anupam Rasayan Signs Three Memorandums Of Understanding With Government Of Gujarat | Image: Anupam Rasayan (Representative)

Anupam Rasayan, one of India’s leading custom synthesis & speciality chemical player, has signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Gujarat for afforestation on a total land area of 150 hectares – 50 hectares located in Narmada district, 50 hectares located in Tapi District and 50 hectares located in Surat District, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This project will be a part of Green Belt Development Drive by development of various lands earmarked by the Gujarat government for the purpose of plantation and maintenance of different kinds of trees.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Forest Departments on this initiative. This will help offset our carbon emissions and further contribute to our goal of achieving energy net zero by 2027. We will be able to plant over 1,66,000 trees on these barren lands," said Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan.

"The partnership will support efforts to identify innovative methods for sustainable land management and afforestation. We look forward to working closely with the Government of Gujarat to rejuvenate these 150 hectares, enhancing its ecological value. We are committed to minimizing our carbon footprint and maximizing the positive impact of our business,” he added.

Anupam Rasayan shares

The shares of Anupam Rasayan on Tuesday at 11:32 am IST were trading at Rs 884.70, up by 0.21 percent.