Anupam Rasayan signs Rs 145 cr letter of intent with European customers to supply active ingredient

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Anupam Rasayan on Tuesday said it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) worth Rs 145 crore with existing long-term European multinational customers for supplying a new life science-related active ingredient.

The company will enter into a long-term contract for the next three years to supply this life science-related speciality chemical product, Anupam Rasayan said in a statement.

"We are elated to sign this letter of intent for this new active ingredient as it re-instils our profound relationship with our long-standing customer. It is a breakthrough and assurance of capability of proving in new lines of chemistry and making cost-effective solutions for our customers in the life science segment.

"It affirms our dedication to the use of advanced technologies by our R&D (research and development) and further strengthens our diversified product portfolio," Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said.

The speciality chemicals major is manufacturing products for over 66 domestic and international customers, including 24 multinational companies.

The company has been manufacturing products for select customers for over a decade and caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:42 PM IST