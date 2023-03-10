e-Paper Get App
Anupam Rasayan forms arm for logistics, supply chain management

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Anupam Rasayan forms arm for logistics, supply chain management | Image: Anupam Rasayan (Representative)

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary ARIL Transmodal Logistic Pvt Ltd to engage in logistics and end-to-end supply chain management services by leasing/hiring/renting/owning vehicles, the company said via an exchange filing.

Shares of Anupam Rasayan were nearly 0.047% higher at ₹743.00 in pre-open trade on NSE, at 09:43 IST.

