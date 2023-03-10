Anupam Rasayan forms arm for logistics, supply chain management | Image: Anupam Rasayan (Representative)

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary ARIL Transmodal Logistic Pvt Ltd to engage in logistics and end-to-end supply chain management services by leasing/hiring/renting/owning vehicles, the company said via an exchange filing.

With this, the company aims to diversify business and better manage associated risk and liabilities.

Shares of Anupam Rasayan were nearly 0.047% higher at ₹743.00 in pre-open trade on NSE, at 09:43 IST.

