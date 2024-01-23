 Anupam Rasayan Board Approves Preferential Allotment Of 39,14,886 Convertible Warrants, Increases Equity Share Capital
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAnupam Rasayan Board Approves Preferential Allotment Of 39,14,886 Convertible Warrants, Increases Equity Share Capital

Anupam Rasayan Board Approves Preferential Allotment Of 39,14,886 Convertible Warrants, Increases Equity Share Capital

Post the allotment, the equity share capital of the Company shall stand increased to Rs 1,13,63,79,000 comprising of 11,36,37,900 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each, on fully diluted basis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Anupam Rasayan Board Approves Preferential Allotment Of 39,14,886 Convertible Warrants | Image: Anupam Rasayan (Representative)

Anupam Rasayan India Limited on Tuesday announced that the board of directors of company in its meeting has approved the allotment of 39,14,886 Warrants convertible into one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 945.11 per warrant under non-promoter category on preferential allotment basis, the company announced through an exchange filling.

The warrants allotted to the allottees are as follows:

- 5,29,038 Warrants to Lata Manek Bhanshali, an individual

- 16,92,924 Warrants to Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, a category-1 foreign portfolio investor; and

- 16,92,924 Warrants to Zinnia Global Fund PCC - Cell Dewcap, a category-1 foreign portfolio investor.

Post the allotment, the equity share capital of the Company shall stand increased to Rs 1,13,63,79,000 comprising of 11,36,37,900 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each, on fully diluted basis (calculated on the basis of equity shares capital as on date, assuming full conversion of Warrants).

Read Also
India Surpasses Hong Kong To Become 4th Largest Stock Market Globally
article-image

Post conversion of the Warrants into equal number of Equity Shares of the Company (which shall rank pari-passu with the then existing fully paid-up Equity Shares), the allotted allotees will collectively hold 39,14,886 Equity Shares of the Company.

Anupam Rasayan India Limited shares

The shares of Anupam Rasayan India Limited on Tuesday morning at 10:33 am IST were trading at Rs 940.25, up by 0.80 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Granules India Net Profit Rises To ₹125.6 Cr; Indoco Remedies Net Profit...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Granules India Net Profit Rises To ₹125.6 Cr; Indoco Remedies Net Profit...

Diamond Industry Leader Kiran Gems Relocates To Mumbai: All You Need To Know About The Founder,...

Diamond Industry Leader Kiran Gems Relocates To Mumbai: All You Need To Know About The Founder,...

Aparna RMC Expands Its Footprint In Maharashtra

Aparna RMC Expands Its Footprint In Maharashtra

Anupam Rasayan Board Approves Preferential Allotment Of 39,14,886 Convertible Warrants, Increases...

Anupam Rasayan Board Approves Preferential Allotment Of 39,14,886 Convertible Warrants, Increases...

Rupee Falls 6 Paise To 83.13 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Falls 6 Paise To 83.13 Against US Dollar In Early Trade