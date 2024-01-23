Anupam Rasayan Board Approves Preferential Allotment Of 39,14,886 Convertible Warrants, Increases Equity Share Capital

Anupam Rasayan Board Approves Preferential Allotment Of 39,14,886 Convertible Warrants | Image: Anupam Rasayan (Representative)

Anupam Rasayan India Limited on Tuesday announced that the board of directors of company in its meeting has approved the allotment of 39,14,886 Warrants convertible into one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 945.11 per warrant under non-promoter category on preferential allotment basis, the company announced through an exchange filling.

The warrants allotted to the allottees are as follows:

- 5,29,038 Warrants to Lata Manek Bhanshali, an individual

- 16,92,924 Warrants to Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, a category-1 foreign portfolio investor; and

- 16,92,924 Warrants to Zinnia Global Fund PCC - Cell Dewcap, a category-1 foreign portfolio investor.

Post the allotment, the equity share capital of the Company shall stand increased to Rs 1,13,63,79,000 comprising of 11,36,37,900 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each, on fully diluted basis (calculated on the basis of equity shares capital as on date, assuming full conversion of Warrants).

Read Also India Surpasses Hong Kong To Become 4th Largest Stock Market Globally

Post conversion of the Warrants into equal number of Equity Shares of the Company (which shall rank pari-passu with the then existing fully paid-up Equity Shares), the allotted allotees will collectively hold 39,14,886 Equity Shares of the Company.

Anupam Rasayan India Limited shares

The shares of Anupam Rasayan India Limited on Tuesday morning at 10:33 am IST were trading at Rs 940.25, up by 0.80 per cent.