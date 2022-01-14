Anil Chaudhary, former CMD, SAIL, joins Primus Partners as advisor

Primus Partners announced the joining of Anil Kumar Chaudhary, former Chairman, SAIL as an Advisor to support Primus’ growth journey and leadership on strategic initiatives.

A widely acknowledged industry leader, Anil Chaudhary was formerly Chairman & Managing Director, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). Prior to assuming leadership of SAIL, he led multiple functions like Finance, Marketing, Operations, Projects, and Personnel. Chaudhary holds MBA and LLB degrees and professional certifications as CWA and CS.

A professional with a macro perspective, he is currently the Chairman of the Minerals and Metals Committee at Ph.D. CCI, and has been on national committees of FICCI, CII, SRTMI, etc., for the development and growth of industry and economy at large.

Chaudhary said, “The Indian infrastructure segment has significant opportunity for growth, driven by the multitude of Government initiatives. Global interest is also at an all-time high. Primus Partners, with India at its core, presents a distinct value proposition where Idea realization helps clients in examining the implementation of futuristic ideas required for growth.”

Davinder Sandhu,, Co-Founder & Chairman, Primus Partners, said, “We welcome Anil Chaudhary to Primus. His vast experience with the Indian industry, especially the core sectors of the economy like steel, mines, and minerals, will guide our valued clients on redefining their strategy. His rich experience will help guide on the transformations needed to keep the Indian economy and industries on a high-growth trajectory.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 08:15 PM IST