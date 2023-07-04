 Anil Ambani's Wife Tina Appears Before ED In Mumbai
Her appearance before the ED is in relation to Pandora Papers case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Anil Ambani's Wife Tina Appears Before ED In Mumbai | Wikipedia

A day after Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate to record his statement in connection with an investigation to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, his wife Tina Ambani has appeared before the ED today in relation to Pandora Papers case.

According to a report by Times of India Tina was asked to appear before the ED on Monday along with her husband but she sought exemption until later this week. However, ED issued fresh summons to Tina. The report claiming sources also added that ED has asked Anil Ambani to face the investigators again as he was found to be evasive.

ED is currently probing offshore investments and assets that are allegedly linked to Anil Ambani and his wife Tina for the violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

This is breaking news, more updates expected.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

