e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAngel One client base rises 3.4% on month to 13.3 mln in February

Angel One client base rises 3.4% on month to 13.3 mln in February

The brokerage firm's client acquisition on a gross basis rose 15% on month and was flat on year at 4,50,000 clients

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Angel One client base rises 3.4% on month to 13.3 mln in February | Image: Angel One (Representative)

The number of clients at Angel One Ltd rose by 52.2% over the past year and 3.4% over the previous month to 13.33 mln, as per an exchange filing.

The brokerage firm's client acquisition on a gross basis rose 15% on month and was flat on year at 4,50,000 clients.

The overall average daily turnover rose 3.2% on month and 97.8% on year to 17.57 trln rupees. To reach $17.26 trillion in February, the derivatives segment's turnover increased 3.2% month over month and 99.7% year over year.

The brokerage's market share in the equity retail turnover segment rose by 178 basis points on year to 22.6% in February.

Shares of Angel One ended 5.8% higher at ₹1,060.70 on NSE, on Thursday.

Read Also
Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Angel One client base rises 3.4% on month to 13.3 mln in February

Angel One client base rises 3.4% on month to 13.3 mln in February

Rupee rises 36 paise to 82.24 against dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 36 paise to 82.24 against dollar in early trade

Elon Musk loses 'World's Richest Man' title in 48 hours after losing $1.9 billion in a day

Elon Musk loses 'World's Richest Man' title in 48 hours after losing $1.9 billion in a day

Gold prices rise while silver falls in early trade

Gold prices rise while silver falls in early trade

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 3: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 3: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities