Angel One client base rises 3.4% on month to 13.3 mln in February | Image: Angel One (Representative)

The number of clients at Angel One Ltd rose by 52.2% over the past year and 3.4% over the previous month to 13.33 mln, as per an exchange filing.

The brokerage firm's client acquisition on a gross basis rose 15% on month and was flat on year at 4,50,000 clients.

The overall average daily turnover rose 3.2% on month and 97.8% on year to 17.57 trln rupees. To reach $17.26 trillion in February, the derivatives segment's turnover increased 3.2% month over month and 99.7% year over year.

The brokerage's market share in the equity retail turnover segment rose by 178 basis points on year to 22.6% in February.

Shares of Angel One ended 5.8% higher at ₹1,060.70 on NSE, on Thursday.

Read Also Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares