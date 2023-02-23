Angel One allots shares worth Rs 49,930 to employees as stock options | Angel One

Angel One Limied on Thursdya allotted 4,993 equity shares worth Rs 49,930 to eligible employees as stock options. The shares, with a face value of Rs 10 each, were approved by the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors.

After this allotment, the paid up capital of the company increases to Rs 834,167,390, consisting of 83,416,739 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Shares of Angel One Limited

The shares of Angel One Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 1,070, down by 0.61 per cent.