Android tablet market continues to rebound since pandemic; to be more popular than laptops soon: Google CTO

Google's CTO of tablets as well as Android co-founder Rich Miner claimed that the Android tablet market has continued to rebound since the pandemic era began and it will be more popular than laptops soon.

He believes there's going to be a "crossover point" at some point in the near future where tablets would surpass laptop sales. Miner made the comments during 'The Android Show' earlier this week.

"I actually think that there's going to be a crossover at some point in the not too distant future where there are more tablets sold annually than there are laptops.

"I think once you cross over that point, you are not going to be coming back. I think there's going to be another wave of apps here that are thinking tablet first," he said.

Miner added that tablets have become "very productive and less expensive than laptops" as another reason for the growth of the market.

"Tablets started to be much better for things beyond consumption and were being used for creativity and productivity," said Miner.

The company recently announced Android 12L, a version of Android 12 optimised for tablets, foldables, and ChromeOS devices. In addition to Android 12L, Google also announced new features in OS and Play for developers to better support these devices.

These include updates to its Material Design guidance for large-screen devices, but also updates to Jetpack Compose to make it easier to build for these machines and to ensure that apps can more easily adapt to various screen orientations and sizes.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:21 PM IST