 Andhra Pradesh Approves Greenfield Port & Mega Shipbuilding Cluster At Dugarajapatnam
Andhra Pradesh Approves Greenfield Port & Mega Shipbuilding Cluster At Dugarajapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh government has permitted the Maritime Board to establish a greenfield port and National Mega Shipbuilding Cluster at Dugarajapatnam in Tirupati district, acquiring 2,000 acres. Under the central Shipbuilding Development Scheme, a 50:50 SPV with Visakhapatnam Port will develop an anchor shipyard targeting 0.5 million GT annually within 10 years.

Updated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 08:24 AM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday permitted the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board to establish a greenfield port, and a National Mega Shipbuilding Cluster at Dugarajapatnam in Tirupati district, involving the acquisition of 2,000 acres of land. Special Chief Secretary of Infrastructure & Investment (Ports) Department, MT Krishna Babu said the greenfield port and the shipbuilding cluster are proposed under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS) of the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

"Government.hereby accord permission to the AP (Andhra Pradesh) Maritime Board for taking necessary action for (the) establishment of Greenfield Port and Ship Building Cluster at Dugarajapatnam, Tirupati District," said Babu in a government order (GO). To track and accelerate the development of the National Mega Shipbuilding Cluster, Andhra Pradesh, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be created between the MoPSW and the Andhra Pradesh government.

Likewise, the state government has authorised the maritime board to select a partner for developing the shipyard. According to the GO, the Government of India (GoI) has set a target to achieve a shipbuilding output of 4.5 million GT per year under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 from the current 0.01 million GT per annum capacity. Under these two visions, the Indian government is aspiring to propel the South Asian giant into the top five shipbuilding nations club by 2047, the GO added.

