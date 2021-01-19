ANAROCK acquires apartment management platform ApnaComplex for Rs 100 cr

Anarock group had said in a statement that it had acquired a 100 per cent stake in ApnaComplex.

According to market sources, Anarock has acquired ApnaComplex for around Rs 100 crore.

When contacted, Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said the platform has an annual revenue of around Rs 6.5 crore.

He refused to comment on the deal size.

"From buying and selling homes to managing and maintaining them, real estate digitalisation is now a root concept. ApnaComplex is a pioneer in providing housing societies and households with a reliable and trustworthy tech platform for managing their properties." "We are clear that the business will run independently and with a distinctive culture that the technology world demands," Puri said.