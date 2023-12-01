An Exclusive Interview With Bhavya Shah, The Visionary Leader Behind Origin Corp's Signature Projects |

In the continually changing realm of real estate, a visionary emerges, transforming the industry with a blend of deep-rooted heritage and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence. Mr. Bhavya Shah, the driving force behind Origin Corp, stands as the vanguard of change, spearheading a path towards a more promising future.

Q1: Origin Corp has carved a niche in the real estate sector. Can you tell us about your vision and journey?

Bhavya Shah (BS): Origin Corp transcends traditional boundaries in real estate, reflecting my unwavering commitment to redefine industry standards. We leverage innovation, cutting-edge technology, and a relentless focus on homebuyer satisfaction to propel Origin to remarkable success. My journey in real estate not only embodies dynamic leadership but also the art of harnessing ancestral heritage to craft a brand synonymous with perfection. Recognizing the potential within my family's ancestral land marked the inception of my mission to redefine real estate, culminating in a brand known for excellence in every aspect, from design to execution to customer satisfaction.

Q2: Could you highlight the unique aspects of Origin Corp's Signature Projects?

BS: Origin Corp's Signature Projects stand as a testament to our commitment to quality and design excellence. With over five years of steady progress, seven ongoing projects, and 18+ lakh sq. ft. under construction, we've brought joy to more than 500 families. Our innovative spirit and deep industry knowledge drive a brand that epitomizes perfection in design and customer satisfaction. Whether it's Rock Highland, Wisteria Square, Shubh Atika, or The Willows, each project redefines modern living in its unique way, offering an unmatched blend of luxury and convenience.

Q3: The real estate landscape is evolving rapidly. How does Origin Corp adapt to these changes?

BS: We acknowledge the evolving landscape and are committed to staying at the forefront of industry trends. By adopting advanced construction techniques, sustainable practices, and technology-driven solutions, we ensure our projects remain relevant and appealing to our customers. Origin Corp continually evolves to meet the changing needs and desires of the modern homeowner.

Q4: What can potential homebuyers expect from Origin Corp in the future?

BS: We have a robust pipeline of upcoming projects, catering to various preferences and lifestyles. Our future endeavours will continue to focus on excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction, offering diverse housing solutions designed to enrich lives.

Q5: With the festive season around the corner, it often marks a significant uptick in the real estate market. How do you foresee the festive season impacting the real estate industry, and what strategies does Origin Corp have in place to leverage this opportunity?

BS: The festive season traditionally brings optimism and enthusiasm to the real estate market, as it is a time when many homebuyers make significant decisions. At Origin Corp, we anticipate this trend and have special festive offers and promotions in place to make home buying even more appealing during this season. Additionally, we're launching new projects and initiatives that align with the festive spirit, including exclusive discounts and attractive financing options. We believe that this festive season will be a pivotal period for our industry, and we're well-prepared to meet the demands and expectations of homebuyers, ensuring they have a delightful experience as they step into their dream homes.

Q6: Your sales and booking numbers for FY 2022-2023 were impressive, with sales totalling 125 Crores Could you provide insights into how you achieved such remarkable figures in that fiscal year?

BS: Achieving these exceptional sales and booking numbers in FY 2022-2023 was a result of our team's dedicated efforts and a deep understanding of the real estate market. We meticulously designed our projects to cater to the evolving needs of our customers, offering them a unique blend of luxury, affordability, and convenience. Our commitment to quality, timely project deliveries, and customer-centric approach ensured that we not only met but exceeded our sales and booking targets. Our customers' trust in our brand and our unwavering focus on innovation and excellence were key drivers behind these remarkable results. We're determined to carry our success into the upcoming fiscal year, with a fiscal revenue target of over 300 crores. Up until now, we've already accomplished 125 crores in the first two quarters of the year. Additionally, we anticipate adding two more projects over the next two quarters, which could potentially contribute an additional surplus of over 200 crores towards our fiscal goal.

Q7: Finally, what message would you like to convey to your customers and the real estate community?

BS: Origin Corp is not just a brand; it's a commitment to delivering homes that define perfection. We value our customers' trust and work relentlessly to uphold that trust by delivering on our promises. In the coming years, we aim to set new industry standards and contribute to the evolving landscape of modern living.

Q8: Could you provide insights into the upcoming project in Goregaon, and what makes it a compelling choice for potential investors?

BS: We are thrilled to unveil our upcoming project in Goregaon, promising a unique investment opportunity. With a focus on luxury living, strategic location, and competitive pricing, our project sets a new standard for elevated lifestyles. Future residents can anticipate top-notch amenities, including fitness facilities and recreational spaces, ensuring a holistic living experience. Offering diverse unit configurations, from 2 BHK to 3 BHK, we cater to various preferences. Goregaon East, an ever-growing location, provides ideal connectivity to business hubs and educational institutions, making it a promising investment. Stay tuned for updates as we redefine living standards and offer exciting investment prospects, reinforcing Origin Corp's dedication to real estate value and growth.