Amul turnover rises 2% to Rs 39,200 cr in FY21 despite COVID-19, says GCMMF's MD RS Sodhi

The total turnover of GCMMF, which markets dairy products under Amul brand, grew 2 per cent to Rs 39,200 crore despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its Managing Director R S Sodhi said on Sunday.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) had posted a 17 per cent jump in revenue during the financial year 2019-20 to Rs 38,550 crore.

In an interview with PTI, Sodhi said the growth slowed down during the last fiscal but he expects sales to bounce back in the current financial year 2021-22.

"We achieved two per cent growth in turnover during the last fiscal year to Rs 39,200 crore," Sodhi told PTI.