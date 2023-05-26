Amul clarifies after video of Lassi pack with fungus goes viral; calls it fake |

FMCG giant Amul that is in trouble after Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wrote a letter to Home Minister asking him to stop the milk major from procuring milk shed area of Aavin in Tamil Nadu, has again made headlines as a video showing fungus in some packs of Amul Lassi went viral. Amul immediately responded to the same and called the video a fake.

In the viral video the creator claims that he found fungus in some of the Amul Lassi packs despite these packs having time to expire.

Amul said the video was being used to spread misinformation and spread fear and concern among consumers. In a tweet the Gujarat-headquartered company said, "We notice in the video that the packs are damaged from the straw hole area. It can also be seen in the video that liquid is leaking from this hole. The fungus development in these packs are due to this hole which the maker of the video is most probably aware of."

The statement as tweeted by the milk giant states, "This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on Whatsapp and Social Media platforms regarding inferior quality of Amul Lassi. The creator of the video has not contacted us for clarification, nor the location has been disclosed."

It further added that the product goes through strict quality checks and the company specifies on the pack not to purchase it if it is leaky or puffed. The company has also given a toll-free number where customers can contact in case of any complaints.

The revenues of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation of GCMMF that sells dairy products under Amul brand have grown by 18.5 per cent last fiscal to Rs 55,055 crore. Its consumer products have seen a growth of 23 per cent and its products like butter, cheese, milk beverages, cream, paneer, dahi and buttermilk have grown around 20-40 per cent.