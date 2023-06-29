AMO Electric Bikes, Trigo Electric Partner To Drive EV Adoption In India |

AMO Mobility Solutions and Trigo Electric have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at promoting electric vehicle (EV) adoption and revolutionizing last-mile logistics in India. Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Trigo Electric will procure 10,000 electric bikes from AMO Mobility within six months. This partnership solidifies AMO Mobility Solutions' commitment to providing comprehensive 3S (Sales, Service, and Spares) support to Trigo Electric, strengthening their position as providers of advanced electric mobility solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Trigo Electric and contribute to transforming last-mile logistics and mobility in India," said Mr. Sushant Kumar, Founder & Managing Director of AMO Mobility. "By leveraging our expertise and range of electric two-wheelers, we aim to revolutionize the delivery industry and provide efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective logistics solutions."

"Trigo Electric is dedicated to drive sustainable last-mile logistics and mobility solutions with their fleet of electric two-wheelers," stated Mr. Shahnawaz Rao, Founder & CEO of Trigo Electric. "Partnering with AMO Electric Bikes allows us to provide sustainable and efficient logistic solutions to our customers, which perfectly aligns with our vision for a greener future."

AMO Mobility will supply high-quality electric two-wheelers to Trigo Electric, facilitating the revolutionization of last-mile logistics and delivery operations. With AMO Mobility's extensive experience in the electric vehicle sector, seamless servicing of the vehicles and availability of genuine spares are ensured.

How will this collaboration help?

The collaboration between AMO Mobility and Trigo Electric represents a shared commitment to driving mass adoption of reliable, sustainable, and affordable electric vehicles in India. By leveraging their expertise and resources, both companies aim to accelerate the transition from conventional vehicles to electric mobility and create a cleaner and more sustainable future.

"We believe that electric mobility is the future, and by collaborating with Trigo Electric, we are taking a significant step towards achieving our vision," added Mr. Kumar. "This partnership will not only benefit our respective companies but also contribute to the larger goal of creating a sustainable and green transportation ecosystem in India."

The partnership between AMO Mobility and Trigo Electric marks a significant milestone in the electric mobility sector. By working together, the companies are creating employment opportunities, enhancing connectivity, and contributing to the growth of the EV ecosystem in India.

AMO Electric Bikes has a proven track record of successful collaborations in the electric mobility sector, having previously partnered with Hala Mobility, EVeeZ, and CABT. This partnership with Trigo Electric further showcases their commitment to driving mass adoption of electric vehicles and contributing to the growth of the EV ecosystem in India.

Both AMO Mobility and Trigo Electric are dedicated to providing sustainable and efficient transportation solutions. This collaboration will enhance the services and offerings provided by both companies, allowing them to cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective last-mile logistics and mobility solutions.

With this collaboration, AMO Mobility and Trigo Electric are poised to make a lasting impact on the electric mobility landscape in India. Both companies remain committed to pursuing similar tie-ups in the future to further accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and drive positive change in the transportation industry.