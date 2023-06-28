EVs To Account For 50% Of Tata's Car Sales By 2030 As per Company's Annual Report

Models such as Nexon EV and Tigor EV have dominated the Indian EV landscape and driven Tata towards an 86 per cent market share in the category. The top electric car seller is also working on setting up 25,000 chargers across India, to be the leading player behind electrification of mobility in India. Now Tata Motors expects EVs will account for 50 per cent of its passenger vehicle sales by 2030.

As per the firm's annual report it is leading this mission with the support of its Gen 3 EV architecture. EVs will firsm make up 25 per cent of Tata's portfolio in 5 years and reach 50 per cent by 2030 after the success of the Nexon EV range, Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the XPRES-T EV.

Tata sold 50,043 units of EVs in 2022-23, while its total passenger vehicle sales stood at 5,40,965 units.

The firm has eyes on rolling out multiple body styles on the AVINYA Concept, powered by its GEN 3 architecture from 2025.