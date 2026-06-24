Amitabh Bachchan Sells 0.79% Stake In DP Wires Ltd For ₹2.48 Crore Via Open Market Transaction | ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has pared his holding in steel wires manufacturer DP Wires Ltd by selling nearly 1 per cent stake for Rs 2.48 crore through an open market transaction.

Amitabh Harivansh Rai Bachchan offloaded 1,23,622 equity shares representing 0.79 per cent stake in the Madhya Pradesh-based company, as per the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The shares were sold on Tuesday at an average price of Rs 200.84 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 2.48 crore.

At the end of the March quarter, Bachchan held 2.11 per cent stake or 3.27 lakh shares in DP Wires.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor purchased 41,566 shares at an average price of Rs 199.90 per piece, amounting to Rs 83.09 lakh, according to the NSE data.

The identities of the other buyers of DP Wires' shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of DP Wires rose 4.56 per cent to trade at Rs 213.03 apiece on the NSE.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)