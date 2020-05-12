Amid coronavirus outbreak, India's industrial output falls by 16.7% in March

Reports quoted a Government release to add that while the Index of Industrial Production fell in March, it had seen an increase of 4.5% in February. The report also added that owing to the lockdown, the information flow had been restricted and the estimates may undergo revision.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. While the lockdown was somewhat relaxed in parts of the country earlier this month, many areas in India have now been under lockdown for nearly 50 days. Since most businesses, except for those deemed as being essential services and products, had remained shut during this time, the financial repercussions too have been immense.