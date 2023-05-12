 Ambuja Cements declared as the preferred bidder for the Devalmari Katepalli Limestone Block
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAmbuja Cements declared as the preferred bidder for the Devalmari Katepalli Limestone Block

Ambuja Cements declared as the preferred bidder for the Devalmari Katepalli Limestone Block

The block is situated in Gadchiroli District, Maharashtra over an area of approximately 538 Hectare with an estimated limestone resource of approximately 150 million tonnes having CaO content of more than 42%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Ambuja Cements declared as the preferred bidder for the Devalmari Katepalli Limestone Block | Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cements Limited, part of diversified Adani Group, has been declared as the ‘Preferred bidder’ for the Devalmari Katepalli Limestone Block in an e-auction conducted by the Government of Maharashtra, the company announced through an exchange filing. The block is situated in Gadchiroli District, Maharashtra over an area of approximately 538 Hectare with an estimated limestone resource of approximately 150 million tonnes having CaO content of more than 42%.

The company shall get the statutory licenses and permits related to mining operations to be declared a ‘successful bidder’ and subsequently enter into a ‘Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA)’ with the Government of Maharashtra to commence the mining operation.

Ambuja Cements Limited, part of diversified Adani Group, is among India's leading cement companies. Ambuja, with its subsidiary ACC Ltd. has a capacity of 67.5 million tonnes with fourteen integrated cement manufacturing plants and sixteen cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja Cements is pleased to have been a part of this process and looks forward to

this valuable partnership with the Government of Maharashtra in the overall development of the state. As the most trusted cement brand in India, the Company’s sustainable operations and initiatives is a testament of its philosophy of contributing to the larger good of the society.

Read Also
Ambuja Cements places order for capacity expansion of 14 MMT Cement
article-image

Ambuja Cements shares

The shares of Ambuja Cements on Friday at 12:53 pm IST were at Rs 408.50, down by 0.90 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre issues order against Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal for selling seat belt alarm stopper clips

Centre issues order against Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal for selling seat belt alarm stopper clips

TP Saurya inks PPA with Tata Power Trading Company to set up 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan

TP Saurya inks PPA with Tata Power Trading Company to set up 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Hindustan Aeronautics net profit drops to Rs 2,841.30 crore

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Hindustan Aeronautics net profit drops to Rs 2,841.30 crore

Ambuja Cements declared as the preferred bidder for the Devalmari Katepalli Limestone Block

Ambuja Cements declared as the preferred bidder for the Devalmari Katepalli Limestone Block

Ambuja Cements places order for capacity expansion of 14 MMT Cement

Ambuja Cements places order for capacity expansion of 14 MMT Cement