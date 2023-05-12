Ambuja Cements declared as the preferred bidder for the Devalmari Katepalli Limestone Block | Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cements Limited, part of diversified Adani Group, has been declared as the ‘Preferred bidder’ for the Devalmari Katepalli Limestone Block in an e-auction conducted by the Government of Maharashtra, the company announced through an exchange filing. The block is situated in Gadchiroli District, Maharashtra over an area of approximately 538 Hectare with an estimated limestone resource of approximately 150 million tonnes having CaO content of more than 42%.

The company shall get the statutory licenses and permits related to mining operations to be declared a ‘successful bidder’ and subsequently enter into a ‘Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA)’ with the Government of Maharashtra to commence the mining operation.

Ambuja Cements Limited, part of diversified Adani Group, is among India's leading cement companies. Ambuja, with its subsidiary ACC Ltd. has a capacity of 67.5 million tonnes with fourteen integrated cement manufacturing plants and sixteen cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja Cements is pleased to have been a part of this process and looks forward to

this valuable partnership with the Government of Maharashtra in the overall development of the state. As the most trusted cement brand in India, the Company’s sustainable operations and initiatives is a testament of its philosophy of contributing to the larger good of the society.

Read Also Ambuja Cements places order for capacity expansion of 14 MMT Cement

Ambuja Cements shares

The shares of Ambuja Cements on Friday at 12:53 pm IST were at Rs 408.50, down by 0.90 per cent.