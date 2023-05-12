Ambuja Cements places order for capacity expansion of 14 MMT Cement | Image: Ambuja Cement (Representative)

Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of diversified Adani Group, placed orders to expand Clinker capacity by 8 Million Tonnes at Bhatapara and Maratha units on highest ESG standards with 42 MW of WHRS, provision to utilize 50% AFR and provision to operate on green power, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The capacity expansion projects will enable production of Blended Green Cement of 14 Million Tonnes, post all requisite approvals. These projects will generate substantial value to the existing business and enable more employment and growth opportunities in the States, beneficial for all stakeholders.

These projects are expected to be commissioned in 24 months and the CAPEX will be funded from internal accruals.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, "These brownfield expansion projects are part of our strategy to double our production capacity over the next five years from the current capacity of 67.5 MTPA. Our ongoing investments in capacity expansion and sustainability will enable us to achieve our long-term objectives, as we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and value to our stakeholders.”

The Company remains committed to achieving significant size, scale, and market leadership with strong emphasis on margin expansion and world-class ESG standards.