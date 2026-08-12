Ambani Family Tops India’s Most Valuable Family Businesses List With Reliance Valued At ₹25.83 Lakh Crore

India’s leading family-run businesses have continued to expand their wealth creation, with the country’s top 300 family enterprises now valued at ₹138 lakh crore, according to the 2026 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List.

The combined valuation of these businesses stands at $1.46 trillion, making them comparable to the world’s 18th largest economy.

Their total value has increased by nearly ₹30 lakh crore since the 2024 edition, translating into an average addition of around ₹4,076 crore every day over the past two years.

The report noted that the value of these family businesses increased 27.5% since 2024, outperforming benchmark equity indices during the same period. The Nifty 50 declined 1.1%, while the Sensex fell 3.7% during the period.

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Ambani family leads rankings with Reliance Industries

The Ambani family secured the top position on the list, with Reliance Industries valued at ₹25.83 lakh crore. Led by Mukesh Ambani, the conglomerate has businesses spanning energy, retail and digital services. Founded in 1957, Reliance is currently managed by the second generation of the family.

The Kumar Mangalam Birla family ranked second, with the Aditya Birla Group valued at ₹8.14 lakh crore. The group, which has significant operations in cement and related sectors, traces its roots to the 1850s and is now managed by the fourth generation. Its valuation increased 26% year-on-year and 51% over three years.

Jindal, Bajaj and Mahindra families among top five

The Jindal family ranked third, with JSW Steel valued at ₹8.02 lakh crore. Under Sajjan Jindal’s leadership, the metals and mining group recorded a 40% rise in value over one year and a 70% increase over three years.

The Bajaj family occupied the fourth position, with the Bajaj Group valued at ₹7.70 lakh crore. The financial services-focused group, established in 1926, is managed by the fourth generation. While its value declined 3.9% annually, it gained 8.1% over three years.

The Mahindra family ranked fifth, with Mahindra & Mahindra valued at ₹5.15 lakh crore. Led by Anand Mahindra, the third-generation business has interests in automobiles and auto components. Its value declined 5.4% year-on-year but rose 49% over three years.