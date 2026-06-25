Amazon to Invest Additional $13 Billion In India For AI, Cloud Expansion By 2030

Amazon has announced a major expansion of its investment commitment in India, with CEO Andy Jassy revealing an additional $13 billion infusion aimed at strengthening artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030.

The announcement came during Jassy’s visit to India, where he also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This fresh investment comes within six months of Amazon’s earlier pledge of $35 billion in new India investments, highlighting the company’s deepening focus on one of its fastest-growing global markets.

When combined with previous commitments, Amazon’s total investment in India from 2010 to 2030 is expected to exceed $88 billion.

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The company stated that this makes Amazon one of the largest foreign investors in India and one of the most significant global players in AI and cloud infrastructure development in the country.

It also reinforces its position as a major driver of e-commerce exports and employment generation.

Speaking on the announcement, Andy Jassy said Amazon has been operating in India for more than a decade, serving customers, sellers, developers, startups and enterprises across its ecosystem.

He noted that the company has seen strong and sustained growth, particularly in e-commerce, artificial intelligence and cloud computing services.

Jassy further said that Amazon’s long-term strategy in India aligns closely with the country’s broader digital and economic goals, including expanding access to AI, digitising small businesses, creating jobs and supporting export growth.

He reiterated Amazon’s commitment to supporting India’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

As part of its long-term roadmap, Amazon has pledged to support over 3.8 million jobs in India and enable $80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports by 2030.

The company also aims to extend AI benefits to 15 million small businesses and four million government school students.

Of the total $48 billion investment planned between 2026 and 2030, approximately $21 billion, including the newly announced $13 billion, will be directed towards AI and cloud infrastructure.

These investments will primarily strengthen Amazon Web Services (AWS) capabilities across its key data centre regions in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Overall, the announcement underscores Amazon’s growing strategic commitment to India as a global hub for digital infrastructure, AI development and technology-driven economic growth.