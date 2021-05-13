Amazon to hire 75,000 people across the US and Canada

Ecommerce player Amazon is looking at expand its footprint and serve customers better. To achieve this, the company will be hiring 75,000 people across the US and Canada.

Most job openings are in locations like Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The company added these open roles offer an average starting pay of over $17 per hour, plus sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000 in many locations. Recently, Amazon increased pay across its fulfillment and transportation networks.

In addition, the technology company is offering full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50 per cent company match, paid parental leave, and access to Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which prepays 95 per cent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

"We look forward to hiring 75,000 associates across our fulfillment and transportation network," said Alicia Boler Davis, vice president of global customer fulfillment at Amazon.

"Working at Amazon also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety, especially as we continue to navigate a global pandemic. In addition to the great pay and robust benefits available to new hires starting on their first day, we’re offering a $100 benefit to new hires who come to Amazon already vaccinated for COVID-19."

In late March, the company began rolling out on-site vaccination events at fulfilment centres in Missouri, Nevada, and Kansas. The programme has now expanded to more than 250 locations across the US and Canada and offers access to the COVID-19 vaccine to more than half a million front-line employees, contractors, and partners.

The company has undertaken many other initiatives to vaccinate people.