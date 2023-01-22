Amazon set to launch air cargo fleet, Prime Air in India | Amazon

Global e-commerce giant, Amazon is planning to launch its own air cargo fleet, Prime Air, in India. This is the only market outside the US and Europe where the company is launching dedicated air cargo operations, and it will help Amazon increase its logistical presence in the country.

When is it expected to be launched?

Prime Air was launched in the US in 2016 and is expected to be launched in the country by the end of this month. It will begin with two Boeing 737-800s, and the number of freighters will increase to six by the end of this year. Currently, Prime Air is operating a fleet of 91 aircraft globally, including Boeing 737s, 767s, and ATRs.

What will it deliver, and who will manage the operations?

Prime Air will exclusively deliver packages for the company, helping the e-commerce giant create its own overnight delivery network. QuikJet, a joint venture between AFL and Ireland-based ASL Aviation Group, will operate the airline. The ASL group manages Amazon's cargo operations in Europe.

According to The Economic Times, Amazon has also invested Rs 400 crore in Amazon Transportation Services. This was after an infusion of funds worth Rs 375 crore in June 2022 from Amazon's Singapore and Mauritius entities.

Over the last six years, Amazon Air has become a staple of cargo operations for e-commerce and has over 110 planes in its global network.

