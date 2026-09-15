Amazon Now Crosses $1 Billion Annualised Revenue In India, Eyes 100 Cities By Diwali

Amazon's quick-commerce service is expanding its Indian footprint as demand for instant delivery continues to grow | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: Amazon’s quick-commerce service Amazon Now has crossed $1 billion in annualised gross revenue in India, less than two years after the US technology giant entered the country’s rapidly expanding instant-delivery market.

The milestone means Amazon Now is on track to generate more than $1 billion in gross revenue over a 12-month period. Amazon said on Tuesday that orders on the service have doubled every quarter since it launched in India a year ago.

Amazon entered India’s quick-commerce market in the summer of 2025 after staying away from the segment for years as domestic rivals expanded their presence and competed for customers.

Amazon Now Eyes 100 Cities By Diwali

Amazon plans to expand Amazon Now to 100 Indian cities by Diwali in November. The service currently operates in more than 60 towns and cities.

The expansion will intensify competition in a market led by Eternal’s Blinkit, followed by Zepto and Swiggy.

Walmart-controlled Flipkart entered the instant-delivery race before Amazon, launching its service in 2024. It now operates in more than 150 cities.

Quick commerce has grown rapidly in India as companies deploy networks of small hyperlocal warehouses and delivery riders to fulfil orders for groceries, electronics and even gold coins within minutes.

India’s e-commerce market is projected to nearly triple to $250 billion by 2030, with rapid delivery expected to contribute to the growth, according to a report by Google and Deloitte earlier this year.

Why Investors Are Betting On India

The quick-commerce model has consumed large amounts of capital and struggled in several other major markets. Global investors, however, are betting that India offers conditions that could allow the business to operate at scale.

Dense urban centres, relatively low labour costs and a growing base of more than 700 million digital-first Gen Z and millennial consumers accustomed to instant services are among the factors supporting the sector’s growth.

Global investors including SoftBank Group and Temasek Holdings have placed bets on India’s quick-commerce opportunity as competition in the sector intensifies.

Blinkit Leads As Rivals Chase Profitability

Blinkit, a major growth engine for Eternal and India’s leading instant grocer, has achieved operational profitability for several quarters while continuing to expand across towns and cities.

Swiggy, meanwhile, is limiting spending as it focuses on profitability.

Zepto has delayed plans for a public listing after failing to secure the valuation it had anticipated.

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With Amazon accelerating Amazon Now’s expansion and Flipkart already operating across more than 150 cities, competition between global retail groups and homegrown quick-commerce companies is set to intensify as they seek a larger share of India’s growing instant-delivery market.

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