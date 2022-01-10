Amazon moves SC; challenging Delhi HC stay on arbitration with Future Group

Amazon has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order, which stayed the ongoing arbitration proceedings with the Future Group, in connection with the 2019 deal between the firms.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and comprising Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the two appeals filed by Future Retail Ltd. and Future Coupons Pvt Ltd.

The notice has been made returnable on February 1, 2022.

The high court noted that there is a prima facie case made out in the favour of appellants in regards to Competition Commission of India (CCI) order.

The Future Group moved the high court seeking direction for the Singapore tribunal to hear termination application.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:49 PM IST