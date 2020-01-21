Amazon India to include 10,000 EVs in delivery fleet by 2025

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon India on Monday said its fleet of delivery vehicles in the country will include 10,000 EVs by 2025.

Amazon's rival, Flipkart had in June last year said it aims to replace 40 per cent of its delivery vans with electric vehicles (EVs) by March this year. The Walmart-owned company has deployed EVs in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Amazon, in a statement, said it piloted electric vehicles in several cities across India in 2019 and is now expanding this initiative across the country.

It added that learnings from the pilot have helped the company create scalable and long-term EV variants to build this large fleet.

The announcement comes days after the American e-tail giant had announced investment of USD 1 billion for digitising small and medium businesses, and creation of one million jobs by 2025.