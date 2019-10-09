Amazon, Flipkart sales generate Rs 19,000 crore

New Delhi: Led by Amazon and Flipkart, e-tailers in India achieved a record $3 billion (nearly Rs 19,000 crore) of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in the first six days of the festive sale from September 29-October 4, a new report said on Tuesday.

Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon dominated 90 per cent of the market share during the six-day sale event, said Bengaluru-based research firm RedSeer Consultancy.

Given the momentum seen in the first edition of the festive sale, the entire month of October is expected to generate up to $6 billion (Rs 39,000 crore) in online sales, almost shared by Amazon and Flipkart.

"The first wave of the festive sale event has seen record GMV of almost $3 billion despite the challenging macro environment, indicating that consumer sentiment on online shopping remains bullish," said Anil Kumar, Founder, and CEO, RedSeer Consulting.