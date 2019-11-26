Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2019 sale goes live with offers on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7T, Honor 20, and more

If you are looking for a new smartphone that is super stylish and updated with the latest trends in technology, the shop online at Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale which is now live and will be open until Nov 29.

Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi are offering discounts up to 40% discounts for various devices on Amazon India website. The sale started at 12 am on 26 November and will last till 29 November 2019.

During this four-day sale products of OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Huawei, Realme, and other popular brands will be on sale. Apart from offers and flat discounts, the Fab Phones Fest sale will also offer no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, bank offers and total damage protection plans to customers.

Among the latest smartphone offers that are available on the e-retailer website include those on OnePlus, Samsung smartphones and even on iPhones. The OnePlus 7T phone, which was earlier available for ₹37,999, is now offered at a discounted price of ₹34,999. iPhone XR is also available at a lower price of ₹42,900. It was earlier priced at ₹47,900. Moreover, the latest Redmi Note 8 is also available for a limited period and starts at a price of ₹9,999.

The Fest has also extended to mobile accessories. According to the landing page the sale is providing offers of up to 50% off on several headsets as well.

Coming to bank offers, Axis Bank cardholders can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off on EMI payments. Consumers will further get 5% instant bank discount on Axis bank Credit Card EMI and 10% instant bank discount on Axis bank Debit Card EMI, during the sale period. The minimum transaction amount to avail the aforementioned discount is Rs 12,000. Moreover, the maximum discount per card on credit card EMI across the Indian site and app is Rs 1,000.