Amazon layoffs: Indian employee laid off on maternity leave with 3 week old baby, struggles to find new job

Gemini Jain shared her story on LinkedIn with her three-week-old baby girl's picture. | Image Source: LinkedIn

After the heart-breaking incident of the Meta employee being laid off during her maternity leave, Amazon repeats the same. Amazon lays off an employee on maternity leave with her three-week-old baby girl. Gemini Jain shares her story on LinkedIn, mentioning she is looking for a new job after being fired by Amazon in the recent massive layoff.

Earlier she was working as Technical Program Manager with Luna Team and had past experience as Quality Assurance Engineer with tech companies across multiple industries (healthcare, financial services and cloud gaming).

She wrote:

Unfortunately, I too was impacted by the #techlayoffs at Amazon Luna. There's never a good time to get laid off but getting the news while on #maternity leave with a 3 weeks old #babygirl is less than ideal.

I had a great time working and learning with everyone on the team but now I am looking for new opportunities, both inside and outside Amazon.

I was working as Technical Program Manager with Luna team and have past experience as Quality Assurance Engineer with tech companies across multiple industries (healthcare, financial services and cloud gaming).

If your organization is currently hiring, or you know any recruiters who can help, feel free to DM me or tag them in the comments. I'd really appreciate it.

My heart goes out to everyone else who is in this situation.

Thanks in advance!