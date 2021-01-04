Amazon did not help us, Reliance is our saviour, says Future Group's Kishore Biyani

Future Group founder and CEO Kishore Biyani made a shocking revelation made about US e-commerce giant Amazon Inc, as he justifies why he chose to sell the group's assets to Reliance Industries (RIL).

Biyani says, despite reaching out to Amazon eight times, it did not provide any help to them. “Amazon wants Future Groups all employees, suppliers, vendors and lenders to suffer and the company to languish,” founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kishore Biyani told a business daily on Monday.

The comment comes while the two companies are locked in a legal battle over Future’s deal with Reliance Industries (RIL). Amazon, after acquiring 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons in 2019, also has a small stake in Future Retail.

"They could have provided us funds through affiliates or financial institutions by taking over loans from existing lenders. However, they did not do so despite the agreement clause and our request," Biyani told The Economic Times.