Amazon Business Launches Deals And Offers For Business Customers From 15-16 July

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon Business today announced exciting deals and offers across categories to help its business customers ‘Discover Joy’ and save more during Amazon’s annual Prime Day event in India on 15th – 16th July 2023. With two days of best deals, new launches and exciting offers, Amazon Business customers can discover relevant selection, reward points and much more on a wide range of products. Additionally, entrepreneurs shopping in large capacity, which is mostly the case, can also enjoy an incremental cashback of Flat INR 2000 on all order at large capacity.

From smartphones, laptops, printers, electronics, appliances to home and kitchen products, Amazon Business will offer its members the best deals and savings across categories. It’s time to make the best of this Prime Day and plan for both long- and short-term business purchases with greater savings on account of bulk discounts, attractive deals, GST invoice for input tax credit and much more.

This Prime Day, Amazon Business aims to empower MSMEs by offering over 19 Cr GST enabled products across top categories to cater to their distinct business needs. In addition to a wide range of products, Amazon Business also helps MSMEs run their business more efficiently by helping them manage their indirect spends (expenses incurred while running a business) effectively. This has been made possible through competitive pricing and business friendly features like Multi-user accounts and Approvals, spend analytics and safe and reliable delivery through Amazon’s trusted and world-class fulfilment network.

In addition to GSTIN, Business customers can now register on Amazon Business through their Business PAN and avail all the benefits offered by Amazon Business. We also launched the ‘Bill to Ship to’ feature where customers can claim GST credit on their billing address for their pan-India shipments. This convenient feature allows customers to consolidate the tax credit to one state and make use of GST credit more effectively. The recently launched Android and iOS optimized app is specifically designed to improve the procurement experience of business customers. Customers can now conveniently access business exclusive features on-the-go directly from mobile.