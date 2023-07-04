Amazon's Journey From A Small Rented Garage To A Global Giant

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Amazon.com was founded by Jeff Bezoz in July 5,1995 from his rented house garage at Bellevue, Washington.
Amazon was started as an online bookstore but gradually it started including product and other services into its business model. Now, the company has grown to be the most valuable and influential brand globally.
The year 1997 saw Amazon add movie videos and music CDs to its website and also delivered its first public offering of stock. From June 19, 2000, Amazon had its logotype feature a curved arrow that leads from A-Z.
In 2007, Amazon launched a remarkable Kindle e-book series reader. Between 2005 and 2011, Amazon Company advanced to the cloud-computing scene, involving Amazon AWS.
June 2017, Amazon secured whole foods valued at $13.7 billion, a high-class supermarket chain with more than 400 stores.
On January 22, 2018, the company came up with Amazon Go, a store that incorporates sensors and cameras to detect items taken from the shelf by the customer.
May 2021, Amazon acquired MGM at an estimated value of $9 billion.
Currently, the company focuses on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, digital streaming, Zoox, and autonomous vehicles. Other subsidiaries include the Whole Foods market, Amazon lab 126, Ring, IMDb, Twitch, and many more.